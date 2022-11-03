Awareness session about breast cancer organised

PESHAWAR: National Incubation Centre Peshawar (NIC) arranged an awareness session titled “The Pinktober Pledge” to address the alarming health concern of breast concern women.

Doctors from various specialties and institutions were invited to impart knowledge and share their experiences about the subject, emphasising the importance of self-examination and early detection.

Dr Safoora Shahid, a noted oncologist, was the chief guest on the occasion. She stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer. She highlighted the aim behind effective awareness campaigns through which masses can be educated on identifying symptoms and necessary treatment.

She also shared stories of the breast cancer survivors whom she had treated and how they were able to lead normal lives because of early detection.

An oath-taking ceremony was also held wherein all the participants took an oath to support and pledge their support for the “Pinktober Campaign”. Also, they swore to extend their support and resources to spread awareness regarding breast cancer by collaborating and developing strategies to raise funds and to mobilise the masses, academia, legislators, journalists, civil society and public administrators. The participants asked relevant questions and brainstormed various strategies at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Director NIC Peshawar Asim Ishaq Khan emphasised on the importance of technology and innovation and its lasting impact on healthcare. He said that NIC Peshawar had been instrumental in providing a platform to technologists and innovators to develop innovative solutions for improving healthcare. The NIC Peshawar has also contributed towards effective community engagement by organising frequent awareness sessions on important social issues.