Long running dispute: 3 cops injured as residents resist land demarcation

TIMERGARA: Three cops were injured when the residents of Shatai Dara pelted stones at the district administration officials and a police party who were visiting the village to complete the partition of the disputed land between Malakanan-i- Ghara and residents of Shatai Dara here on Wednesday, police said.

A resident of Shatai Dara was also injured when police and Levies officials baton-charged the residents and fired teargas shells.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara while police arrested eight elders of the Shatai Dara for throwing stones at the officials and the police. An official of the Balambat Police Station told local journalists that the residents of Shatai Dara started throwing stones at the police when district administration officials reached there for partition of lands according to court decision.

As a result, three police and Dir Levies officials including Alauddin, Farmanullah and Gulabzada were injured. The police party fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters and baton-charged them in which a youth identified as Abdul Aziz was injured who was referred to Peshawar due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police arrested eight residents of Shatai Dara including Hayatullah, Nowsher Khan, Tariqullah, Ubaidur Rahman, Rahat Gul, Inamullah, Samiullah and Sadiqur Rahman.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting after the incident, the elders from Malakan-i-Ghara including Malik Jehan Alam, Malik Farooq Iqbal, Malik Aslam Pervez, Malik Ali Bakht and others claimed that the Supreme Court had decided the dispute in their favour.

They said the district administration was implementing the court order when a group of elements created hurdles for police party. Also, Lower Dir Deputy commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi imposed Section 144 to ban construction work, excavation and changing the structure of waste land at Shatai Dara to avert any untoward incident during the land partition process.