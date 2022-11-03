227 wanted men nabbed in one month

MARDAN: District police have arrested 227 proclaimed offenders, including several with head money, during the month of October.

An official statement said that the teams formed by District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed conducted search and strike operations in the nook and corner of the district. Besides the arrest of 227 wanted men, the cops also laid hands on 78 of their accomplices, 306 drug peddlers, and 50 accused in aerial firing cases.

During the actions, 57 Kalashnikovs, 23 Kalakovs, 21 rifles, 35 shotguns, 617 pistols, and more than 10,000 bullets were also seized. During actions against drugs, the police recovered 167kg charas, 3kg heroin, 25kg crystal meth (ice) and 76 litres liquor.