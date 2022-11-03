All KP districts to have CTD offices

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday approved several proposals for strengthening the Police Department in the province, especially in the merged districts, and gave the go-ahead to the establishment of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) offices in all districts of the province.

He okayed the suggestions while chairing the 10th meeting of the Provincial Task Force where he pledged to provide all available resources to make the police force strong as per contemporary requirements, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, advisor to CM on Home Department, Commander of 11th Corps, Inspector General FC-North, IG FC South and other senior civil and military officers.

Matters related to police mobility in the newly merged districts, housing, shortage of officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, scarcity of women police force in the merged districts and police-specific trained force in the merged districts were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Though he approved the setting up of the CTD offices in all KP districts, he directed the officials to put in place an interim arrangement till the establishment of proper infrastructure, enabling the department to discharge responsibilities in an effective manner.

To enhance the professional capacity of police and meet the requirements of human resource in the newly merged districts, the chief minister ordered the officials to simplify the recruitment process to ensure the timely filing out of the vacant posts and the recruitment of locals in the merged districts.

Mahmood Khan called for working out modalities for the formation of a provincial cadre for

police services to address the deficiency of qualified staff.

He agreed to the proposal for the provision of an allowance to the officials of the CTD in addition to bringing the pay of the Police Department officials on a par with the Civil Secretariat employees. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to submit the proposals to the relevant committee and work out the modalities for final approval by the government.

To strengthen the CTD, the chief minister agreed to the proposal for creating the post of additional inspector general along with other relevant posts. He directed the officials to complete the process by next week.

Approval was also accorded for hiring technical experts along with giving access to the CTD to technical data. For this purpose, the chief minister directed the officials to take up the matter with the relevant federal departments to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

To provide sufficient incentives, the forum agreed to give hard area status to the newly merged districts for which the matter will be taken up with the relevant forums.

The chief minister stated that the provision of arms, gadgets and other necessary equipment should be ensured on an emergency basis, adding KP police is a professional force that has rendered sacrifices in maintaining the law and order situation in the province.

With regard to the shuhada and food package, Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to implement the revised packages immediately as already announced earlier.

He directed the officials to ensure accountability under the Police Act 2017 as it will not only ensure that officials are aware of their respective roles but will also motivate them to be more responsible and proactive.