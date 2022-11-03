Govt extends PBs encashment date

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The government has extended the deadline to encash/redeem withdrawn prize bonds (PBs) of Rs7,500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 till June 30, 2023, a statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the date was June 30, 2022 for encashment/redemption of the prize bonds. "Considering that some of the PB holders couldn’t get their bonds redeemed, they have been given a final opportunity to encash their PBs," a statement from the State Bank of Pakistan stated.

PB holders can encash at face value, covert to premium prize bonds of Rs25,000 and/or Rs40,000, or replace with special savings certificates or defense saving certificates, the central bank said.

“The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till 30th June 2023,” the SBP said. It also issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from the general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

The prize bonds would not be encashable or exchangeable after expiry of the extended deadline and rendered as worthless, the SBP stated.