Gold gains Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs450 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs151,550 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs386 to Rs129,930. In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,655 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.13.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.