Fire fighting

LAHORE: The government of Pakistan is fighting on multiple fronts to put the economy back on track. The two foremost concerns are to request a roll over for short-term loans taken by the previous government and seek fresh loans for its current needs.

Governments usually take short-term loans to address immediate financial concerns with a conviction that the loans would be returned before payments are due. The reason is that the short-term loans carry high mark-up, and if the government continues to reroll these loans for several years it ends up paying a huge amount as interest.

Since the short-term loans are for a fixed period, borrowers do not have to return any part of the loan for that period. So the debt servicing is up to the extent of mark-up only.

For many governments this is a great relief that their debt servicing amount remains low. But in the long run, these loans become a burden when numerous credits taken from multiple countries reach maturity stage every month or after every second month.

The previous regime had arranged short-term deposits of over $10 billion that were deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan for a period of one year at different times during its tenure. It did not return any of these loans except the $1 billion that Saudi Arabia refused to roll over. Even that $1 billion was arranged from China on a short-term basis at higher mark-up.

The present government in its six months tenure to date has to make efforts to get the loans from Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries to roll over in order to avoid default. Now the prime minister is in China, and his prime objective is to get the $6.2 billion Chinese deposits in SBP rerolled as Pakistan is not in a position to return even one billion dollars.

The other aim is to seek fresh but long-term project loans to accelerate infrastructure development in the country and restart the CPEC projects.

It will be an even harder task because of the prevailing political situation in the country. The political instability is there in the open.

How can a foreign country commit its resources in Pakistan if it is not sure that the succeeding government would honour the deal? This uncertainty has made the task of the present regime to seek further loans much harder.

The short-term loans are no longer feasible. In fact if political stability is ensured, the government can convince the creditors to convert short-term loans into long-term ones. This stability is a distant one, and Pakistanis are to face more hardships in near-term.

They are already reeling under the highest ever inflation, high unemployment and low incomes that does not cover even a fraction of the impact of hyperinflation. The electorate is confused as they put the entire blame of their economic stress on the present regime.

The ruling elite is on its toes. It is always thinking of providing some relief to the consumers ignoring the fact that they do not have resources for that.

They must think of putting the economy on a growth track by withholding their public appeasing instincts. They must leave the economy in a better shape than what they inherited. They should also refrain from laying mines for any government that succeeds them.