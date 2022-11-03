Fed delivers big rate hike, signals possible smaller increases ahead

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.

The new language in the policy statement took note of the still-evolving impact that the Fed's rapid pace of rate hikes has set in motion, and a desire to hone in on a level for the federal funds rate "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

"Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate," the U.S. central bank said at the end of its latest two-day policy meeting. While not foreclosing any future decision, officials said, "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the (Federal Open Market) Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The language acknowledges the broad debate that has emerged around the Fed's policy tightening, its impact on the U.S. and world economies, and the danger that continued large rate hikes could stress the financial system or trigger a recession.

While its recent rapid increases have been done in the name of moving "expeditiously" to catch up with inflation running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target, the central bank is now entering a more nuanced phase - fine-tuning instead of "front-loading."

The policy decision set the target federal funds rate in a range between 3.75% and 4.00%, the highest since early 2008. The U.S. central bank has raised rates at its last six meetings beginning in March, marking the fastest round of rate increases since former Fed Chair Paul Volcker's fight to control inflation in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Fed's statement said officials remained "highly attentive to inflation risks," opening the door to further hikes.

The economy, the Fed noted, appeared to be growing modestly, with still "robust" job gains and low unemployment.

The US central bank has embarked on an aggressive campaign this year to rein in inflation which has surged to its fastest pace in decades, and with prices still rising, the squeeze on American households has propelled economic issues to the top of voter priorities.

Raising borrowing costs as it aims to dampen demand, the Fed has cranked up the benchmark lending rate five times this year, including three straight increases of 0.75 percentage point. The impact of the Fed´s actions is trickling through the economy, with the interest-sensitive housing sector cooling sharply but the labor market still tight as private hiring picked up more than expected in October.

Powell´s comments at his press conference following the meeting will be scrutinized for clues on how much further he thinks the Fed must go before declaring victory in the inflation fight.

Stocks slipped on Wednesday morning as investors braced for the announcement.

As central bankers walk a tightrope fighting inflation while avoiding tipping the economy into a recession, politicians are ramping up pressure on Fed officials amid growing worries of a downturn.

Senator Sherrod Brown, the Democratic chair of the Senate Banking Committee, urged the Fed last month to show commitment to its dual mandate -- of promoting maximum employment and stable prices -- and moderate interest rates.

"For working Americans who already feel the crush of inflation, job losses will make it much worse," Brown said in a letter to Powell.

Other Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren also expressed concern this week over the Fed´s rate hikes, as President Joe Biden´s party faces growing voter frustration over high inflation, and risks losing control of both houses of Congress to opposition Republicans.

Powell has argued that allowing high inflation to become entrenched would inflict even more pain on American families and workers.

Oanda´s Erlam said it may be too late to avoid a recession "but the Fed has been very clear from the start that while a soft landing is the desirable and attainable outcome, getting inflation under control is the primary focus."

As higher borrowing rates put the brakes on the economy´s momentum, there is likely to be "moderation in the labor market before a mild recession in (the first half of) 2023 brings about more marked change," said economist Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics in an analysis.