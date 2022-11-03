T-bill yields inch down

KARACHI: Yields on market treasury bills edged lower on Wednesday as investors expect that the interest rates would remain steady in coming months.

The government raised Rs509 billion through the auction of T-bills, which is lower than the pre-auction target of Rs600 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill inched down by 1 basis points (bps) to 15.7100 percent. The yield on the six-month paper remained unchanged, while the cut-off yield on the 12-month paper slightly fell by 1 bps to 15.7399 percent.

The consumer price index inflation (CPI) rose 26.6 percent in October from a year earlier mainly due to higher than expected perishable food prices and higher core inflation.

The electricity price adjustments have largely been made; petroleum prices are stable, while the gas price increase has not been announced yet.

Thus inflationary pressures would reduce in the near term, which coupled with high base effect, would bring down November inflation to 22.8 percent, according to a report from Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“However, for the November policy meeting, we do not see a rate cut.

SBP would take into account rising core inflation and negative real rates, even on core. The IMF and the World Bank are also pushing for tight monetary policy,” it added. The SBP kept the interest rates unchanged at 15 percent in October.