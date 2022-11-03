Rupee erases gains on strong dollar demand

KARACHI: The rupee on Wednesday lost its last two sessions’ gains on strong dollar demand from importers as the central bank started clearing pending letters of credit (LCs), dealers said.

The local unit fell 0.35 percent to close at 221.43 per dollar in the interbank market.

In the open market, the domestic currency ended at 227 to the dollar, compared with 226.50 in the previous session.

“There is dollar buying from importers to make payments. Since the State Bank of Pakistan appears to have allowed the opening of LCs, importers' demand for the dollar has been continuously high today,” said a currency dealer. The rupee was under pressure as a result, he added.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had discussed the issue of stuck-up LCs with Governor SBP during his visit to Karachi on Saturday and decided to clear LCs up to $100,000 from Tuesday, according to reports.

Inflows in the shape of remittances and exports were not sufficient to meet the market demand, the dealer noted.

Cash sent home by Pakistani citizens who are employed overseas is slowing down as a result of a decline in sending money to families back home through legal channels.

“There is a lack of a concrete result from Pakistan's premier visit to China on the first day, despite great expectations for multibillion-dollar investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and a rollover of the country’s $6.3 billion debt. This also weighed on market sentiment,” said another dealer.