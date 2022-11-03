PMLN wiped out from GT Road, says Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and political situation came under discussion.

Overseas Pakistani Tanvir Ahmed hailing from America was also present on the occasion. Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the revolutionary steps being taken by the CM for the welfare and betterment of the people of Punjab. Sanjrani lauded that the CM took exemplary steps for the public welfare in a short span of time.

Tanvir Ahmed on this occasion stated, “We will bring foreign coaches from America to impart coaching and latest training to the Pakistani players.” Tanvir Ahmed said that funds will also be provided for the promotion and training of tent-pegging and boating in Pakistan. The CM vowed to go to the last extent in order to provide maximum relief to the common man and regretfully stated that the PMLN government had politicised welfare projects of his tenure. The CM said that the PMLN was a party of GT Road in the past from Punjab and now PMLN has even been wiped out from the GT Road as well. Pervaiz Elahi said that the focus of our politics is to ensure welfare of the poor, adding that neither did we do vindictive politics in the past nor will do so. The CM underscored that we are doing whatever we can to provide relief to people of Punjab.