Balochistan dams: Poor construction, technical fault caused destruction

KARACHI: The Balochistan chief minister’s inspection team has completed the probe into destruction of dams during flash flood and submitted its report to the Balochistan chief secretary.

As per findings, the flood loss in Balochistan is estimated around Rs5 billion. As many as 27 dams were completely destroyed while spillways of 93 dams were damaged. Technical fault in designs, poor construction, faulty selection of place on political basis and negligence to climate change warning during construction were some contributing factors that caused destruction of dams in the province. The report also held consultants and officials of Irrigation Department responsible for the losses. The report also suggested to hire renowned construction departments of the country for future dams construction in the province. It added that projects should be prepared for state-of-the-art dams instead of constructing 100 small dams so that Balochsitan could get benefit from them.