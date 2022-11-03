Police shoot dead minor girl’s ‘killer’ in ‘encounter’

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad police Wednesday shot dead the alleged killer of seven-year-old girl Zara Qureshi, daughter of Faisal Qureshi. SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh said that on Tuesday, the body of minor girl was recovered from the rooftop of flats near Heerabad, Hyderabad.

He said that police had taken into custody four suspects and then released them with the orders that they should join the investigation team on Wednesday. He said three suspects joined the police investigation, but the fourth one, Usama, did not show up. He said police had found suspicious activities of Usama at the crime scene through CCTV camera. He said when the police reached his house to arrest him, Usama opened fire at the raiding team. In retaliatory firing, he was killed, claimed the police. The spokesman said a motorbike and 30-bore pistol was recovered from the alleged killer’s possession. The area people and the family members of the victim girl applauded action by the police.