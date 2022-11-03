Election date to arrive by time ‘crawling march’ reaches capital: Khurram

GUJRANWALA: Federal Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir has said the pace at which the long march of Imran Khan is moving, the election date will come by the time it reaches Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said all excitement of the ‘riots march’ is happening in India, and it has now become a bloody march. Another youth was killed by a container of the PTI long march on Wednesday, he regretted adding that earlier reporter Sadaf died after falling under the wheels of Imran’s container.

He said protection of life and property and businesses of citizens was a responsibility of the federal government. “If marchers want to maintain peace in Islamabad, then they can come. But it seems, they are not coming to establish peace in Islamabad.”

He said the coalition government would complete its constitutional term, which was till August 12, 2023. The minister said if Imran Khan wanted election, he should dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Khurram Dastgir said Shehbaz Sharif was now mending relations that Imran Khan had destroyed with Pakistan’s friendly countries. To an allegation by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry that he got displayed anti-Imran banners in Gujranwala, the minister said: “I have nothing to do with putting up of banners against Imran Khan. But I speak what is written on the banners: ghari chor, Toshakhana chor [wrist watch thief, Toshakhana thief].”

Khurram said Gujranwala is a fortress of Nawaz Sharif. “I strongly condemn the district administration, which took down the banners, put up by citizens. I am grateful to the lions of Gujranwala who rejected the Imrani Fitna.”