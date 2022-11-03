Patients being diagnosed in early stages of breast cancer: Samina Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Women in major cities of Pakistan with breast cancer are now being diagnosed earlier, in the first and second stages, due to continuous awareness and advocacy campaigns, which makes it easy for doctors to treat and help them in living a cancer-free life, first lady Samina Alvi said on Tuesday.

But the mortality due to breast cancer in Pakistan, she deplored, is still alarming as over 50 per cent of women with breast cancer don’t survive as compared to developed countries where the survival rate is 80-90 per cent, and urged women above 40 years of age to regularly go for self-examination in case of any abnormality.

“Oncologists at Liaquat National Hospital Karachi and Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore told me that now several women are being diagnosed with breast cancer in the first or second stage, which makes it easy to treat them and get them rid of cancer. But we still need to continue awareness campaign and establish more cancer treatment facilities for non-affording women”, she said while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 12th Annual Public Health Conference organized by the Health Services Academy (HSA).

Leading health experts, radiologists, surgeons, physicians, government officials, and international experts and researchers attended the two-day moot and discussed issues like Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), disease during disasters, women and children’s health, mental health issues, nutrition and several other issues.

President Arif Alvi’s wife maintained that now young girls were also being diagnosed with breast cancer, saying a 12-year-old girl has been diagnosed with breast cancer at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore and added that around 1-2 per cent of men were also being diagnosed with breast cancer, so the men should also be aware of the risk of breast cancer.

She called for the establishment of more free cancer-treatment facilities in the country as one out of nine women in Pakistan is likely to have breast cancer. At the moment, Sindh has 13 free cancer treatment facilities followed by 8 in Punjab, 5 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a few in other regions of the country.

Highlighting the plight of disabled persons in Pakistan, the first lady disclosed that Special persons were facing a lot of hurdles in getting their CNICs inscribed with their disabilities, saying many of such persons didn’t have the CNICs owing to which they could not get the benefits including loans from the banks and avail the employment opportunities on quota reserved for them.

Renowned public health expert Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said in addition to teaching public health, they were also presenting technological solutions to deal with the growing incidence of diseases in Pakistan and announced that they were launching a WhatsApp Chatbot service for awareness about diseases.

“On November 15, we are going to launch a Chatbot – a WhatsApp-based solution for awareness about diabetes and its management at President House. Similarly, we are going to launch more such solutions for awareness and management of diseases like breast cancer and mental health”, he added.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Syeda Batool Mazhar urged women above 35 years of age to go for self-examination in case of any lump, or abnormality and consult any gynaecologist, oncologist or radiologist for the screening. “Healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, exercise and keeping weight within limits is the key to preventing women from acquiring Non-Communicable Diseases.” Reasons for breast cancer in Pakistani women are different from the West so there is a need for local research to understand the causes and prevention strategies”, she added.

Renowned radiologist Prof Ayesha Isani was of the view that Pakistan was facing an epidemic of breast cancer and urged women to regularly do self-examination. At another session, special secretary health Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood said Pakistan was facing the worst humanitarian crisis of its history due to floods where vector and water-borne diseases had wreaked havoc and urged the world to help Pakistan more to deal with the crises.

On the occasion, he announced that with the help of the Chinese government, authorities were going to construct homes for lady health workers and midwives as they were frontline warriors in the fight against diseases.