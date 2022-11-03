Woman Ombudsperson serves notices on harassment accused

LAHORE: Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan heard cases of harassment of women at work places in her office and served notices on those responsible for harassment in the relevant institutions.

In a press release issued Tuesday by the Women Development Department, the woman ombudsperson said that the provision of security to women at their work stations is being ensured. “The Harassment Act is being applied to officers from grade 1 to grade 20 and 21. Economic empowerment of women requires that they are completely safe at their workplaces so that they can perform their official and professional duties without fear,” the ombudsperson said.