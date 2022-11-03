YDA demands transparent policy for drugs purchase

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has urged the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department to implement a system of procurement of medicines as implemented in district hospitals by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department.

In a statement, YDA Pakistan General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said the P&SH Department has implemented a very transparent policy for procurement of medicines through LP System in district hospitals. Under the old policy of the SH&ME Department, the contractors at mega teaching hospitals are mostly buying substandard drugs of local brands and supplying them to the hospitals at exorbitant prices more than available in the local market. Therefore, YDA Pakistan requested Secretary SH&ME to issue orders to implement the same policy for local purchase in teaching hospitals as in district hospitals in order to ensure transparency in the purchase of medicines and eliminate corruption, the statement said.