‘Over Rs56bn Sehat Card free treatment provided’

LAHORE: On the directions of Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education has released the statistics related to Sehat Sahulat Card.

According to statistics, more than 2578,000 people in Punjab have received free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, the people of Punjab have received free treatment of more than Rs56.94 billion through Sehat Sahulat Card. A total of 792 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said people are getting free treatment facilities from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 559,000 people have got free facility of dialysis in Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 580,100 people have got the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far in Punjab, more than 550,600 women have had normal delivery and more than 228,000 women have got the facility of free cesarean operation. So far, more than 370,900 people across the province got free hernia operations facility through the card. More than 39,000 people have received free chemotherapy facility through the card.