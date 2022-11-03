Punjab CM reviews Financial Management Act

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which the Financial Management Act was reviewed. The finance secretary gave a briefing on the important features of the act.

The chief minister directed to settle the related issues and added that it should be finalised without delay because financial management is very important for the transparent use of public funds and good governance. He noted that the financial affairs of the departments would be made more transparent while the balance between expenditures and receipts would improve economic affairs. He vowed to fully monitor the financial affairs of the public sector departments, adding that financial management and allied issues would be reviewed after every three months. Necessary reforms will be introduced to improve the financial affairs and government departments will have to be held accountable for financial irregularities, he added. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others attended the meeting.

ZOO & WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY: On the special direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, recreational facilities will be provided in the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo and the decision to reorganise Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo has been taken in this regard.

The chief minister presided over a meeting at CM Office Wednesday in which Wildlife DG gave him a briefing regarding Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo. The chief minister approved setting up a theme park in the Safari Zoo in order to provide quality recreational facilities to the children. He disclosed that the Safari Zoo would be made a recreation place of an international level, adding that South Asian and African theme zones would be established in the Safari Zoo. He revealed that food courts would be established in the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo in the forest environment and the food courts would remain open at night also.

The chief minister approved setting up Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and stated that the Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority will work for the construction and restoration of the zoo houses and safari zoos across Punjab. He highlighted that legislation would be done for setting up Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and an Act would soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for establishing this authority. Joy land, tram structure and other facilities will be provided in the safari zoo and bird shows will also be organised in the Lahore Zoo for children. The CM directed that the proposal to establish food courts on the 7-kanal land adjoining with the Lahore Zoo and Bagh-e-Jinnah will be reviewed, adding that facilities would further be improved as well as made attractive in the zoos so that maximum number of people can come for recreation.

The chief minister directed that innovations like tiger tunnel should be introduced in the Safari Zoo, adding that a ride history gallery should be established in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo to provide awareness to the children about the history. He directed that breeding of the birds should be reviewed in the Zoo and Safari Zoo. He said that he directed to establish a master plan to provide better recreational facilities in the safari zoo during his previous tenure. Unfortunately, the PMLN government politicised this programme like many other projects. “Shehbaz Sharif halted our every work which incurred loss to the national exchequer”, he added.

seeks report: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from the IG police about the murder of three brothers in Pakpattan and directed that the arrest of the accused persons should be ensured. They should be brought under the grip of the law and justice be ensured, he added.