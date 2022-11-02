'Peace and Sports' conference concludes

PESHAWAR: The two-day international conference on Peace and Sports organised by the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) concluded here on Tuesday with the participants agreeing that “peace can be sustained through sports”.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa acting Governor and speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that peace can be gained through sports. “If rival countries exchange sports, then they can succeed in creating a better environment,” said Ghani.

“Despite law and order situation, sports events were held here in order to keep life going,” he added.

KP IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that the people of the province have won the fight against terrorsim. “You are going to enjoy the benefits of peace. And when we see the sports grounds which are active, vibrating and pulsating, it means that extremists are on the retreat,” Moazzam said.

“Introduce sports and you will find that the youth today have a lot of energy. They want to do something with their energy. And if you give them an option and involve them in sports, then they will remain away from weapons and violence,” the IG said.

Special assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and PR Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that sports had been used by human beings throughout history to develop youth into responsible citizens.