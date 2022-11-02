Semi-final spot would be ‘icing on the cake’ for Zimbabwe

ADELAIDE: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said on Tuesday that a shock semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup would be the “icing on the cake”.

Zimbabwe play the Netherlands in Adelaide on Wednesday in their penultimate Super 12 game and must win in their pursuit of a place in the last four.

“So many positives that the guys will take from this tournament regardless of the next two results,” Ervine told reporters.

“But the real highlight would be to make the semis, that would really put the icing on the cake. Guys are still positive that we will get there.”

This is Zimbabwe’s first time in the Super 12 and Ervine said they must take that momentum on, no matter what happens next in Australia.

“I think the last few months, Zimbabwe cricket has been going from strength to strength. We had some really good results,” said Ervine.

“It’s not just this World Cup, it’s something that we need to try and do consistently going forward.

“You can always have a really good World Cup and after that things drop back down again. He added: “That’s going to be the challenge for us, to keep this momentum up and keep these performances coming through.”

The Netherlands have lost all their three matches in the Super 12, having also come through the first round.

Fast bowler Logan van Beek said the experience of facing top teams including India and stars such as Virat Kohli were a high point for the minnows.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Netherland vs Zimbabwe

9:00 am PST