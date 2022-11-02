UK’s Tories suspend ex-minister over reality TV appearance

LONDON: Britain´s ruling Conservative party on Tuesday suspended Matt Hancock, the former health minister during the coronavirus pandemic, for appearing on a reality TV show.

The 44-year-old MP will be absent from parliament while he takes part in the latest series of ITV´s “I´m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!” The show takes a group of household names -- some better known than others -- to a rainforest in Australia, pitting them against the elements and challenges involving snakes and other creepy-crawlies.

One previous contestant was Hancock´s Tory colleague, former culture minister Nadine Dorries, who was forced to eat an ostrich´s anus on the show in 2012. Dorries was criticised at the time for not seeking permission to go on the programme and was also suspended. She was the first contestant voted off that season.