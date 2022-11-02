Blue whales eat 10m pieces of microplastic a day

PARIS: Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated on Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world´s largest animal than previously thought.
The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and even inside human organs and blood. Now a modelling study published in the journal Nature Communications has estimated how much is being ingested by whales.
A US-led research team put tags on 191 blue, fin and humpback whales that live off the coast of California to observe their movements. “It´s basically like an Apple Watch, just on the back of a whale,” said Shirel Kahane-Rapport, a researcher at California State University, Fullerton and the study´s first author.
