Worries mount in US over election violence

WASHINGTON: The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi´s husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week´s US midterm elections.

US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election “lies.”

David DePape, who allegedly assaulted Pelosi´s 82-year-old husband Paul in their San Francisco home when he found she wasn´t there, posted conservative conspiracy theories on his website on election fraud, Covid vaccines, climate change, the Holocaust and trans people in schools.

The attack came one week before midterm congressional elections, as politicians and poll workers have reported a surge in threat messages and intimidation. On Friday, the day of the Pelosi attack, US security agencies issued a warning that domestic violent extremists (DVE) pose “heightened threats” around the November 8 vote.