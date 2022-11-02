Italy opposition cries foul after Meloni cracks down on raves

ROME: The Italian opposition has voiced fears for public freedoms after the new far-right government stepped up fines and jail terms against the organisers and followers of illegal rave parties.

At the new cabinet´s first meeting on Monday the draft legislation was approved, raising concern it could be used arbitrarily to shut down any type of public demonstration. “It´s a major error. Raves have no place in such a document. This calls into question public freedoms,” Democratic Party secretary and former prime minister Enrico Letta posted on Twitter.

Writer Erri di Luca saw a “serious danger for open and free musical shows”. On Monday, police confiscated audio equipment worth 150,000 euros (dollars) when they intervened at a rave in the northern city of Modena.

A day earlier, police did not move against 2,000 people who gathered in Benito Mussolini´s birthplace of Predappio to remember Italy´s fascist dictator. “Who decides what is dangerous? A rave or a gathering of blackshirts who insult our constitution,” asked Democratic deputy Ilenia Malavasi on Tuesday.

For LGBT militant Dario Accolla, “They simply want to ban demonstrations.” Opposition leaders also hit out at government priorities after the inaugural cabinet meeting saw ministers, facing demands to help families and business cope with soaring inflation, decide instead to allow thousands of suspended anti-vax doctors to return to work and single out rave party organisers.

Members of the government have backed the reform which slaps jail sentences of up to six years and fines of 10,000 euros on the organisers of illegal parties of more than 50 people who are liable to endanger public safety or health.