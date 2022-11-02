Land-based climate plans ‘unrealistic’

PARIS: The world needs to set aside an area bigger than the United States for tree planting and other measures to meet climate pledges, according to research published on Tuesday that warned against “unrealistic” carbon-cutting plans.
Almost 200 nations will begin high-stakes UN climate talks in Egypt from November 6, as increasing damage from floods, heat waves and droughts are being felt across the world. Recent UN assessments conclude that current policies and plans are not nearly enough to limit global warming and avoid catastrophic climate impacts. They may also be unattainable, new research showed on Tuesday on the planned use of land-based schemes such as tree planting to offset fossil fuel pollution.
