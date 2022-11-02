Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.
Following a meeting on October 20 about the virus that suddenly started spreading across the world in May, the experts “held the consensus view that the event continues to meet the ... criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” WHO said in a statement.
The UN health agency first declared the so-called PHEIC -- its highest level of alarm -- on July 23, and the experts said that while some progress had been made in reining in the disease, it was too soon to declare the emergency over. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had accepted and agreed with the experts´ advice, the statement said.
