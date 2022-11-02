Bolsonaro says will ‘comply’ with constitution, after poll loss

BRASÃ­LIA: Brazil´s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would “comply” with the constitution in a short speech that did not reference his election loss to rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

However, his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira took to the podium to say Bolsonaro had “authorized” the “transition” process.Bolsonaro said that he had always stayed within the framework of the constitution and would continue to respect it. He did not mention Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his arch rival who narrowly beat him on Sunday, at all.He thanked voters who had cast their ballots for him but did not acknowledge defeat.

Tension had risen in the country after Bolsonaro broke with the tradition of acknowledging defeat. Some of his supporters are refusing to recognise the results, and have erected roadblocks across the country.

Police said they had cleared more than 300 roadblocks so far, but 267 remain. Dozens of flights in and out of São Paulo’s international airport had to be cancelled after a key access road was cut off by protesters.

The mounting tension follows a dirty and divisive election campaign between the hardline conservative Bolsonaro and his nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who returns to office in a dramatic comeback.

Brazil´s president between 2003 and 2010, Lula crashed into disgrace in a corruption scandal that landed him in jail before his conviction was thrown out due to bias from the lead judge. However, he was not exonerated.

The election outcome showed just how polarized the country is between the two very different leaders. Lula scored 50.9 percent to Bolsonaro´s 49.1 percent -- the narrowest margin in Brazil´s modern history.