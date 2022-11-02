Digital arts workshop held

Rawalpindi : Department of Computer Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised second international ‘Digital Arts Workshop 2022’ which was a three days hybrid training workshop on Digital Arts from October 24-26, 2022.

The main aim of the workshop was to provide multitude of training sessions related to computational design. Resource persons from the market and academia were invited to share their expertise with FJWU students, faculty and participants from outside the university.

The workshop had local and international experts from the field of animation, graphic design, textile design and videography.

It was a good learning opportunity for the students and faculty to enhance their skills and expand their knowledge. It also featured testimonials and pep talks from successful entrepre­neurs and freelancers from alumni of Computer Arts Department.

The aim of this workshop was to provide additional training and insight from market experts to students of FJWU and to educate them with the latest developments in their relevant areas of research. The workshop provided platform for interaction, knowledge sharing and exposure to the participants.