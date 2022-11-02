Movement of heavy trucks raises concerns among residents

Islamabad : The residents have raised concerns about movement of semi-trailer trucks in residential sector I-9/4 and urged the relevant authorities to stop this activity that can anytime pose danger to lives especially of children.

According to the details, the construction on IJ Principal Road is under way due to which the trucks enter the sector from Sabzi Mandi Police Station and then go out from I-9 Police Station after crossing four schools. Then they use 9th Avenue to get to their destinations.

Ehsan Satti, a resident, said “The construction work was initiated on IJP Road last year due to which the trucks started using this sector as an alternative route to reach 9th Avenue.” “The trucks ply on roads of this sector from morning to evening despite the fact that there are various schools (both boys and girls) where thousands of children are studying and many of them use bicycles,” he said.

He said “There is also a kids play area along with the road and movement of trucks pose threat to lives of the children. We have submitted fifteen written complaints in last one year to turn attention of the relevant authorities to this problem.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police is likely to approach the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) for restricting the entry of heavy traffic in the city during peak hours till the completion and extension of various city roads. The construction work is under way on Islamabad Expressway (from Gulberg to Rawat) and IJP Road, which are common routes for heavy traffic bound to others cities.

Adeel Malik, a resident, said “The dumper trucks and 52-seater buses move in this residential area. Surprisingly, these dumper trucks drop their load at any place that they find suitable for them as there is no check and balance to stop this activity.”