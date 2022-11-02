Another 65 dengue cases reported: Adult mosquitoes, larvae in abundance in environment

Rawalpindi : As many as 65 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawal­pindi district have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to 9,108 this year of which, 12 patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever from this region of the country has started showing a decline at least for the last week or so however, the incidence of the infection is still significantly higher convincing health experts to believe that individuals must follow preventive measures seriously to avoid dengue fever.

Experts say that adult mosquitoes including the dengue fever vector ‘aedes aegypti’ are still present in the environment and the temperature is still favo­urable for them to bite and feed on humans. It is important that so far, the temperature has not fallen to the extent at which the growth and breeding of dengue fever vector is not possible.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, the larvae of mosquitoes 'aedes aegypti’ were found in as many as 233 indoor spaces and 38 outdoor spots in the last 24 hours keeping the situation alarming. Also, more than three dengue fever cases have been reported from as many as 42 union councils in the district in the last seven days while the number of UCs with more than five cases is 20 and it shows that the dengue fever outbreak is still intense.

The number of confirmed dengue fever patients reported in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district is 33 which has taken the tally to 4,318 of which three patients have already died of the infection. On Tuesday, as many as 135 patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi district including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital of which 96 had tested positive for the infection till Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, another 32 individuals tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours in the federal capital taking the tally from ICT to 4,790 of which nine patients had already died of the infection.