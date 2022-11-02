Lok Mela from Nov 25

Islamabad : To brighten up the overall dull environment of the capital city, the annual Lok Mela by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage will start from November 25 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad.
The main features of the festival include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance ensembles, traditional cuisine, crafts bazaar, cultural evenings by provinces/regions and inaugural and award ceremonies Inaugural ceremony is scheduled on Friday, 25th November in open air theatre, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills.
Rawalpindi : Department of Computer Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University organised second international ‘Digital...
Islamabad : The residents have raised concerns about movement of semi-trailer trucks in residential sector I-9/4 and...
Rawalpindi : As many as 65 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have been...
Islamabad : Women’s health and well-being have been placed at the heart of planning for social service plans by the...
Islamabad : As a mean to ensure quality healthcare relating to sexual and reproductive health , the importance of...
Islamabad: Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the National Youth Helpline with a toll-free number...
Comments