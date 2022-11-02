Lok Mela from Nov 25

Islamabad : To brighten up the overall dull environment of the capital city, the annual Lok Mela by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage will start from November 25 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad.

The main features of the festival include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance ensembles, traditional cuisine, crafts bazaar, cultural evenings by provinces/regions and inaugural and award ceremonies Inaugural ceremony is scheduled on Friday, 25th November in open air theatre, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills.