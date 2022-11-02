Protection of healthcare stressed

Islamabad : As a mean to ensure quality healthcare relating to sexual and reproductive health (SRH), the importance of adoption of multi-disciplinary approach towards increasing protection of healthcare was stressed upon by the health sector practitioners and experts in the session on ‘Safeguarding Healthcare: Time to Act.’

The event was organised by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Health Services Academy during 12th Annual Public Health Conference of Health Services Academy (HSA) held at National Institute of Health here on Tuesday.

The session was facilitated by Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative of ICRC, a programme aimed at combating violence against healthcare. This violence against doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, paramedics, and health centres can disrupt the healthcare system when people need it the most.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, VC Khyber Medical College was the chief guest of the session, while Director Emergency Department, Lady Reading Hospital, Dr. Hamid Shehzad, Pro-VC Isra University, Prof. Dr. Umer Ali Khan, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Juliet David, Associate Professor HSA, Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid, former ED, PSH Sindh, Head of HCiD initiative Dr Mirwais Khan and Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia spoke on the session.

Head of HCiD initiative, Dr. Mirwais Khan, said that this humanitarian issue has widespread and long-term effects. We all need to address it together. He explained that the pillars of HCiD approach comprise strengthening evidence-base, morphing knowledge and evidence into practical interventions and advocacy tools and promoting awareness regarding respect and protection of healthcare.

Associate Professor, HSA, Dr. Samina Naeem Khalid said that threat to healthcare practically leads to a halt in functions, jeopardising the whole health system. She stressed on the need of enhancing trust and respect for healthcare by bringing the effective role media and advocacy in use. The first basic step of change is to bring about behavioural change in masses through media.

Project Manager, HCiD, Dr. Faryal Baddia enlightened the audience on findings of the reviews of provincial legal frameworks, overview of enactment of amendments and new provincial law for protection of health care and dissemination of legal provisions for protection of healthcare.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, expressed his concerns regarding safeguarding healthcare and described potential threat to them especially in the situation of crisis in Pakistan. He said that during crisis situations many people die only because they are prevented from receiving medical attention in time. Entire communities are cut off from vital services, such as maternity care, child care and vaccinations. Sometimes the disruption can be so severe that the entire system collapses. It’s about time that we all join hands to address this issue of grave concern and ensure safety of healthcare.