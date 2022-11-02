National Youth Helpline launched at HEC

Islamabad: Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the National Youth Helpline with a toll-free number 0800-69457 was launched at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat to provide psychosocial support and counselling to the young people.

The helpline will provide a secure and confidential gateway to access information about problems linked to adolescence, particularly related to counselling for psychosocial issues, career advancement and reproductive health challenges. The initiative is a collaborative effort taken under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, wherein HEC, United Nations Family Planning Association, and Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP) have partnered to extend psychosocial support to the youth facing multifarious challenges with regard to mental health.