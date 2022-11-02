Five arrested in drive against profiteers, hoarders

Rawalpindi: The district administration of Rawalpindi has started a major crackdown on mega stores/cash & carry stores, imposed a fine of Rs100,000, registered three FIRs, and arrested five people for looting the public through overcharging on routine food items.
Assistant Commissioner Dr Zunera Aftab with the help of police officials raided several mega-stores/cash & carry stores including marriage halls here on Tuesday.
The Rawalpindi district administration also issued warning notices to traders for their alleged involvement in hoarding and creating an artificial shortage of essential commodities.
Assistant Commissioner Zunera Aftab told ‘The News’ that they have started strict action against profiteers and hoarders. “We cannot spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost,” she warned. She also said that profiteers are trying to earn 100 per cent profit on all items while hoarders trying to create an artificial shortage. “I will never spare them at any cost,” she warned.
