66 officers attend PAW courses

LAHORE:Some 66 officers across the country have attended “Procurement Management in Performance Auditing”, “Contract Management in Performance Auditing” and “how to prepare Preliminary Survey Report (PSR)” courses under Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore. The aim of the courses was to familiarise the officers to the concepts of Procurement & Contract management in Performance Auditing and How to prepare Preliminary Survey Report (PSR).

The participants were imparted that the prime objective of procurement was to reduce costs through more effective purchasing by buying wisely, efficiently, and ethically to obtain the best value for money. They were told that the procurement helps to control costs, oversee payments, improve productivity and to reduce financial risk. The officers were imparted that the courses would enable them to practically know the alternative audit concepts of performance audit.