Fabricated milk producing unit unearthed

LAHORE: PFA on Tuesday has unearthed a unit producing thousands of litres fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals on a daily basis. The unit was established in a house in Kanganpur on Kasur Road. PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the PFA’s vigilance cell has traced the unit after hectic efforts. He said that PFA has lodged an FIR against three accused including Ashraf, Waqar and Waseem in the nearest police station on account of adulteration.

He said that the operation was continued against the milk adulteration mafia for at least 18 hours. The team has confiscated 3,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk, 50kg of glucose, nine drums of rancid oil, 50 bags of urea powder, four mixing machines, two pumps, gas cylinder and plastic drums during the raid, he added.