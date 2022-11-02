Man’s tortured body found

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man, who went missing from Raiwind area a day ago, was found dead on Tuesday. The tortured body of the missing man, identified as M Akram, was recovered from the railway tracks in Raiwind area. Circumstantial evidences implied that the victim had been tortured to death by unknown persons. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary to ascertain the cause of death.

Man commits suicide: A man committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. It was reported that the deceased, identified as Shahbaz, got upset after exchanging hot words with his brothers. He locked himself up in a room and took poisonous pills.

Boy injured: A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when a string, assumed to be from a stray kite, cut his face near Walton Cantonment Board, South Cantt. The injured was rushed to hospital. A case was registered against the unknown accused on the complaint of the victim’s father M Javed.

4 drug peddlers arrested: Shahdara Town police arrested four drug peddlers identified as Tariq alias Chatta, Parvez alias Peja, Maqbool and Imran and recovered drugs including ice, heroin, hashish and cannabis weighing 5kg from their possession.