Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs5,468.472 million.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday. The approved development schemes included Procurement of Emergency Goods for Relief of Flood Affected People of Tehsil Rojhan and Taunsa at the cost of Rs1,450.171 million and Establishment of 60 Bedded Hospital at Jaurrian Chakri Road Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs652.377 million.

Replacement of Beds and other Equipment at RHCs of Punjab at the cost of Rs982.446 million and Upgradation of Kalabagh/Shakardara Road, Length 38.64km, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs2,383.478 million were the other two schemes. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of P&D Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.