Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, M Ikram s/o Jamshaid Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Political Science) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China’s Foreign Policy towards South Asia from 2001-2019: Critical Analysis’, Maria Ali d/o Dilawar Ali in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Social Work) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Social Implications of Female Substance Users in Pakistan (A Case Study of Punjab Province)’, M Waqas Gondal s/o M Zafar Gondal in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Sociology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Urbanization in Pakistan and Challenges to Social Development’, Samina Yasin d/o Malik Ghulam Yasin in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Human Genetics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of Genes Involved in Skeletal Dysplasia’ and Sobia Sultana d/o M Naeem Khan in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Understanding Public Service Motivation, Workplace Spirituality and Employee Well-being in the Public Sector: An Institutional Perspective’.

Four UVAS students win Fulbright scholarships: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting with the Awardees of Fulbright Scholarship 2023 at City Campus here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC announced constituting a committee to guide, inspire and support its graduating students to compete for and win Fulbright Scholarships for Master’s and PhD studies in the United States. He said that the university wants to increase the ratio of its graduating students winning the prestigious Fulbright scholarships.

This year four graduating students of UVAS have won Fulbright Scholarships for postgraduate studies in 2023 in the US. The students who have won scholarships for PhD studies include Dr M Ans Afzal, Dr M Awais Ajmal and Ms Adila Khalil while Dr Aqsa Iqbal will pursue her Master’s degree. The awardees also shared their experiences about preparing for the GRE and admission procedure.