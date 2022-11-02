CS orders collective efforts to overcome smog

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed all the relevant departments to expedite the collective efforts for overcoming the smog.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting on smog control at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The administrative secretaries of various departments including environment protection, local govt, industries, agriculture, transport, and health, deputy commissioners Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, and Faisalabad participated through video link. The Chief Secretary said that the smog situation is comparatively better than last year but a lot of work needs to be done to control environmental pollution. He also issued orders to the Environment Protection Department to hold consultative sessions with all the stakeholders including civil society.