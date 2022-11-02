Teenage boy rapes mentally unwell woman

A teenage boy subjected his mentally unwell female neighbour to rape in the Kashmir Colony area on Tuesday morning. The Mehmoodabad police have arrested the suspect.

Police said that after receiving information of the incident, they rushed to the 19-year-old victim’s house, where they met her and her mother, and then took the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The mother told the police that she works as domestic help in different houses in the DHA area. As per her daily routine, she left for work in the morning, leaving her daughter home alone. When she returned home, she found the daughter in an unstable condition.

Since the daughter was unable to answer what had happened to her, the mother asked around in the neighbourhood if anyone had seen something. She learnt that a local boy had been seen entering her house.

Police registered her complaint and started looking for the suspect. They said that using technical methods, they located the house where the 17-year-old boy was found hiding. They took him to the police station for questioning, during which the boy admitted to raping the mentally disabled woman. He told the police that when he used to pass by her house, she used to point at him.

The locals said the boy had been seen walking around outside the woman’s house before as well. Police said that since the boy is a minor, he will be tried under the laws for juveniles.