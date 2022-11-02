5,000 posts of teachers to be advertised this month: Shah

The Department of Education has decided to fill 5,000 posts of 16th and 17th grades in Sindh under the Sindh Public Service Commission, and the positions will be advertised soon in this month.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah told Daily Jang that the SPSC had been given the task of making 5,000 appointmetns of 16th and 17th grades. These appointments include 1,564 posts of Grade 17 (subject specialists), 300 posts Grade 17 (headmasters), 580 posts Grade 17 (AEOs/TEOs) and 2,315 posts of Grade 16 (high school teachers).

Apart from this, we are also going to advertise the posts of music teachers and art for which a diploma or a certificate course is mandatory, and for this purpose we will take help from the Arts Council and NAPA in Karachi., Shah said, adding that Sindh is the only province of Pakistan which has completed the process of transparent recruitment of 60,000 teachers with the help of a neutral organisation.