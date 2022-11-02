KWSB sub-engineer killed in gun attack

A sub-engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) was gunned down in Hub Water Board Colony on Tuesday.

The Manghopir police rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The initial investigation showed that 42-year-old Muhammad Furqan Akhtar was targeted while he was on his way back from a KWSB reservoir located around a hill.

The police said he was shot once in his head, which became the cause of his death. however, two empty shells of a 9mm pistol were found at the crime scene and they were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination.

The police said they were investigating the incident from different angles, as the motorcycle of the victim was missing from the crime scene. They suspected that the incident could have been a mugging.