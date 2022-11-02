12 more Machhar Colony lynching suspects remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded 12 more suspects in police custody for interrogation about the lynching of two telecom workers over suspicion of being kidnappers in the Machhar Colony last week.

The police produced the suspects -- Jan Alam, Imran, Bilal, Manan, Noorul Haq, Noorul Islam, Ahmed Raza, Shafiq, Ali Hussain, Zubair and Sharif alias Sharfu -- before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts to seek their physical remand for interrogation.

The investigating officer stated that the men were identified and arrested with the help of videos of the incident and information collected during interrogation with the other suspects arrested earlier. They were involved in inciting public and torturing the telecom workers, he said, adding that a total of sixteen suspects had been apprehended in the case.

He requested the judge to grant 14-day remand of the suspects for interrogation, completion of investigation and other legal formalities. However, the judge granted their six-day remand and directed the IO to produce them on the completion of their remand along with an investigation report.

On Monday, the judge had granted physical remand of four suspects – Farooq, Rabiul Islam, Faisal and Abdul Ghafoor – for interrogation.

Suspects identified

Two eyewitnesses picked out before a West District judicial magistrate four suspects as being involved in the lynching incident.

They informed the court that the suspects tortured the telecom workers by pelting them with blocks and stones. One of the witnesses said that the suspects started beating him when he tried to save the victims, according to the judicial staff. An FIR was registered at the Docks police station against 11 known and 200-250 unknown suspects.