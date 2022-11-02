QWP wants Munda headworks restored permanently

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said though the government had temporarily restored the Munda headworks, it should take steps to restore it permanently.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, he said the government was dragging its feet to take steps to restore the Munda headworks permanently and this could affect thousands of acres of land.

Sikandar Sherpao said it would create shortage of food if steps were not taken to permanently repair the Munda headworks to help irrigate the agricultural lands in Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi districts.

The QWP leader said the country was already facing the shortage of food so the situation could become worse if the government did not pay heed to this issue.

Criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan, Sikandar Sherpao said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman had caused immense damage to the country by cooking up the so-called regime change theory.

He said Imran Khan was trying to divert the attention of the people from the performance of his three and a half years rule by staging a useless long march towards Islamabad. “The PTI leader is trying to foment unrest in the country in order to hide his own corruption,” he said, adding Imran Khan could not pressurize the government by using such tactics.

He also demanded the government to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation and take steps to improve the law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.