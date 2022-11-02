Women protest against gas outages in Karak

KARAK: The women here on Tuesday took to streets against the non-supply of natural gas to their localities and blocked the Indus Highway outside the main office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for three hours.

The women from Lakki Ghundaki village blocked the Indus Highway in protest against the non-provision of gas and the operation by the officials of SNGPL against the illegal gas connections.

The enraged women along with their children walked to the main road amid the operation against illegal connections and blocked it for traffic.

The women claimed that their gas connections were disconnected by the officials of the company, which forced them to come out of their houses.

Meanwhile, Tehsil Karak mayor Azmat Khattak, who also belongs to the same locality, and District Police Officer Khanzeb held talks with the protesters. They assured the women that the government would resolve their genuine demands.