Women protest against gas outages in Karak

KARAK: The women here on Tuesday took to streets against the non-supply of natural gas to their localities and blocked the Indus Highway outside the main office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for three hours.
The women from Lakki Ghundaki village blocked the Indus Highway in protest against the non-provision of gas and the operation by the officials of SNGPL against the illegal gas connections.
The enraged women along with their children walked to the main road amid the operation against illegal connections and blocked it for traffic.
The women claimed that their gas connections were disconnected by the officials of the company, which forced them to come out of their houses.
Meanwhile, Tehsil Karak mayor Azmat Khattak, who also belongs to the same locality, and District Police Officer Khanzeb held talks with the protesters. They assured the women that the government would resolve their genuine demands.
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said though the government had...
PESHAWAR: The German government would extend support to the Capital Metropolitan Government for improving social...
PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Studies, the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Hult Foundation...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said that all the peace-loving and...
SWABI: Two people were allegedly killed by their rivals as they were going home in Jalsai village after appearing in a...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a woman, died and 25 others sustained injuries when a Mazda truck and car...
Comments