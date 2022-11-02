Two die in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in different incidents here on Tuesday.

A passenger van, which was on its way to the Lassan Nawab from Charbagh, fell into a ravine near the Pulrah area, leaving five people seriously injured. The locals shifted them to a nearby Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced Aslam Khan dead.

The injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

In another road accident, which occurred in Ghazikot area, here one, Mohammad Hamza, 16, was killed.