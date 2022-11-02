People in need

The cold nights of the winter season often bring lots of difficulties for the homeless and the poor. Helpless people cannot afford the warm things for themselves or even their families. People should consider donating their extra clothes to them. We cannot help many but at least we can help one.
The flood victims in different parts of the country are also waiting for our help. We need to assist them in dealing with the cold, bitter winter.
Maria Khushk
Hyderabad
The government seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue of malaria. In Sindh, a large number have died after...
The coalition government took charge in April to undo the damage caused to the economy by the Imran Khan government....
This refers to the news report, ‘Revolution could be soft or through bloodshed: Imran Khan’ . Khan has further...
The good performance of the PDM government of the last six months needs to be acknowledged. One of its accomplishments...
A nation does not progress unless it focuses on education and ensures that its citizens have access to quality...
The economic decisions taken by the current government have created difficulties for people, especially the salaried....
Comments