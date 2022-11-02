People in need

The cold nights of the winter season often bring lots of difficulties for the homeless and the poor. Helpless people cannot afford the warm things for themselves or even their families. People should consider donating their extra clothes to them. We cannot help many but at least we can help one.

The flood victims in different parts of the country are also waiting for our help. We need to assist them in dealing with the cold, bitter winter.

Maria Khushk

Hyderabad