The coalition government took charge in April to undo the damage caused to the economy by the Imran Khan government. Many people hoped to get some relief. However, even the supporters of the PDM are finding it impossible to stand with their respective parties. No steps are being taken to control inflation. Prices of basic commodities have become out of reach. Why is the government silent?
The results of the recently held by-elections show that people will not give any chances to the parties that have failed to provide relief to the people. It is time our politicians realized the reality.
Hamid Aqeel
Rawalpindi
The cold nights of the winter season often bring lots of difficulties for the homeless and the poor. Helpless people...
The government seems to have turned a blind eye to the issue of malaria. In Sindh, a large number have died after...
This refers to the news report, ‘Revolution could be soft or through bloodshed: Imran Khan’ . Khan has further...
The good performance of the PDM government of the last six months needs to be acknowledged. One of its accomplishments...
A nation does not progress unless it focuses on education and ensures that its citizens have access to quality...
The economic decisions taken by the current government have created difficulties for people, especially the salaried....
Comments