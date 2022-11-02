The coalition government took charge in April to undo the damage caused to the economy by the Imran Khan government. Many people hoped to get some relief. However, even the supporters of the PDM are finding it impossible to stand with their respective parties. No steps are being taken to control inflation. Prices of basic commodities have become out of reach. Why is the government silent?

The results of the recently held by-elections show that people will not give any chances to the parties that have failed to provide relief to the people. It is time our politicians realized the reality.

Hamid Aqeel

Rawalpindi